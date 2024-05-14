Ramiro ta logra pa Joshua Brenet hunga pa Kòrsou

Brievengat—E hungadó di futbòl Profeshonal Joshua Brenet tin mag di hunga pa Kòrsou. Esaki ta lokual fuentenan den seno di selekshon di Kòrsou a kaba di konfirmá na Vigilante.
Ramiro Griffith, kende tabata e motor tras di e trabounan pa haña Brenet no ke konfirmá e notisia. “Mi no por bisa bo nada ainda”, e la afirmá. Pero fuentenan verídiko ta konfirmá ku Griffith mediante abogadonan na Hulanda i representashon di Brente a logra pa e hungadó mag hunga pa Kòrsou, despues di a yega na paresé pa Hulanda.